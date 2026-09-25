Hello, and welcome to another issue of AI Under Heaven!

It’s been a while since the last one. The China team at ASPI has spent the past month on a big report, which we hope to publish by the end of the year. I then headed to Canberra to speak on a panel at ASPI’s AI Masterclass, which was an amazing experience. We recorded a podcast afterwards with Ryan Fedasiuk over at the American Enterprise Institute. It turns out that while Ryan got banned from DeepSeek during his research, I got banned from OpenAI during mine…if you want to know how, and what it tells us about different approaches to AI safety in China and the US, go listen!

But now we’re back in the saddle. In this issue:

Ahead of the Trump–Xi summit, an article from the Central Party School shows how the Party’s ideologues would define “AI-related national security risks”

How did a smartphone maker suddenly build an AI model smarter than anything from China’s other AI labs?

A set of AI events in Kyrgyzstan during the SCO summit shows China’s plans for engaging with Central Asia

Enjoy!

Alex Colville (Analyst, ASPI)

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But First…

I want to look at something that flew under the radar amid all the news around the Trump-Xi Summit.

By now we all know Moonshot, Z.ai, DeepSeek and Qwen, each jockeying for position on the AI intelligence ladder. But on 22 September, a new Chinese contender seemingly came out of nowhere to claim the crown of “most intelligent” open-weight model on third-party evaluator Artificial Analysis. And it’s a company that normally makes smartphones and EVs.

Xiaomi’s (小米) new model MiMo-V2.6, is (for now) the smartest open-weight model in town, jumping by 20 points over V2.5.

MiMo-V2.6-Pro, released in September 2026, jumps twenty points from MiMo-V2.5-Pro released in April 2026. SOURCE: Artificial Analysis

It didn’t really come out of nowhere, though. Here are some things we know about Xiaomi’s advantages:

MONEY

Xiaomi has deep pockets thanks to strong revenue from its other products, and a ready way to monetise AI through its phones and cars. In March, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun (雷军) said Xiaomi would invest more than RMB60 billion (about US$8.7 billion) in AI over the next three years, spanning large models, embodied intelligence and AI applications. That’s dwarfed by Alibaba’s pledges (like this one in early 2025 for US$53 billion over three years), but Xiaomi is focused on model research rather than a cloud build-out like Alibaba’s.

TALENT

At the end of 2025, Xiaomi poached Luo Fuli (罗福莉) from DeepSeek as their Head of Large Model Team, which has around 100 people with an average age of just 25. Luo had been a key figure behind some of the technical innovations that eventually led to DeepSeek-R1.

DATA

Like other AI giants such as Google and ByteDance, Xiaomi has access to a vast pool of proprietary data through its consumer electronics business. It has also been accused of misusing it. Anthropic alleges Xiaomi replayed more than 400,000 conversations and coding sessions from its own MiMo users through Claude to generate training data, including users’ names, contact details and corporate information.

COMPUTE

The size of Xiaomi’s GPU fleet is hard to gauge, and the V2.6 technical paper is vague, saying only that the model was trained on “thousands of GPUs”. But when the company livestreamed part of the V2.6 training run on 17 September, the former Chief Technology Officer of software company Kingsoft Office estimated it was using 6,000-8,000 high-end GPUs. This isn’t necessarily the sum total of GPUs Xiaomi has. But if we go by this number it’s a fraction of the tens of thousands of Nvidia GPUs The Wall Street Journal reports ByteDance has access to, but more than the 2,000 Nvidia H800s DeepSeek used to train DeepSeek-V3.

DeepSeek-V3 showed that algorithmic and training innovation can partly offset compute constraints. So under the right conditions, it was possible Xiaomi could repeat DeepSeek’s success.

Luo seems to be prioritising research, innovation, and creativity. In a podcast interview from April, Luo said compute was still a “critical bottleneck” for Xiaomi’s research, but that most of it should go to research experiments rather than pre- and post-training, in a ratio of 3:1:1. She added that her team’s time is loosely organised, with relatively little deadline pressure from above, so the team can take the time to work through problems. There are few clear divisions within the team, so essentially all 100 researchers answer to her alone. In her eyes, dividing people into groups or hierarchies “stifles a part of their [her researchers’] creative power”.

I think this was a deliberate choice by Xiaomi. When I visited the company in May, it was clear the developer team had to defer to a hierarchy on non-technical matters. Given DeepSeek’s similarly flat management style and relaxed office culture, Xiaomi bosses may have decided informality was a winning formula for R&D.

Luo Fuli talks about her work on the Zhang Xiaojun Podcast (张小珺Jùn｜商业访谈录）SOURCE: Zhang Xiaojun Podcast

Like Z.ai’s Tang Jie (唐杰), Luo’s team is betting that future gains in intelligence will come from taking post-training up a notch. A common assumption is that advances in intelligence come largely from more training data, which is why companies like OpenAI and Anthropic go to great lengths around the world to get more of it.

Xiaomi, however, claims future frontier gains will depend less on how much data you gather and more on how you train the model you have. The team’s technical paper considers reinforcement learning (RL) the central way to make a model smarter. Instead of relying solely on stuffing the model with internet data in the hope it gets smarter, the model improves by doing tasks and learning from feedback. The goal is specifically “self-improvement”: AI that teaches itself to become smarter.

Given how often rogue AI agents have been in the news lately, it’s also interesting to see how Xiaomi tackles the same problem in training. An agent acting in unintended ways in order to get a higher test score is known as “reward hacking”, and it was a key factor in the OpenAI-Hugging Face incident and other recent examples of AI agents leaving their sandbox and reading an evaluation benchmark to pass a test.

The team seems determined to make the model learn for itself, and lists multiple fixes to prevent cheating. These include a hacking agent whose sole job is to find holes in the sandbox environment.

So there you have it. Creativity, research and resources took Xiaomi from outsider to front-runner.

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How Cadres See AI “National Security Risks”

On 10 September, two senior researchers at the Central Party School (中共中央党校) wrote an article in the Central Party School’s journal on AI’s potential “national security risks” (国家安全风险). The Central Party School is a key institution tasked with educating senior cadres on Party ideology. The article is published in the Journal of the Party School of the Central Committee of the CCP (National Academy of Governance) (中共中央党校（国家行政学院）学报), which says its focus is “advancing research into Marxist theory and the modernisation of national governance”, through Xi Jinping Thought. The article discusses a variety of issues, including the “black box” of algorithms (the impossibility of working out how AI arrives at decisions), or automated AI weapons making fatal mistakes.

Much of the article, however, is devoted to AI security issues related to the US. The researchers argue Nvidia and Intel’s monopoly on high-end AI chips is a bottleneck to China’s progress, and that AI could weaponise public opinion and increase the chance of “colour revolutions”. It could also jeopardise “cultural security” (文化安全) through training data that encourages “historical nihilism” (历史虚无主义), a Party term broadly covering interpretations of history that contradict the Party’s official line. In terms of international risks, the article points to “weaponised” algorithms. It gives an example of the US using its dominant social media platforms to push pro-Ukraine content after Russia’s 2022 invasion, which they argue “suppressed Russia’s official narrative”. It also warns of “cultural colonisation”, saying the US and other Western countries are carrying this out in an “increasingly covert and efficient way”. The abundance of English-language training data online, it argues, makes it very hard to build LLMs that aren’t culturally aligned with Western values.

So What? It is not clear how many cadres share these views, given the journal’s target audience is academic. But the Central Party School provides the ideological lens through which the Party sees the world and acts accordingly. If you want to know what future cadres will believe (or at least publicly claim to believe), look at what their teachers are saying. Preliminary US–China talks have agreed to try to focus on a mechanism for sharing information on “AI-related national security risks”. But even if this gets beyond the very shaky start, this article suggests that, seen through the lens of Xi Jinping Thought, just about anything coming out of the US on AI could count as a national security risk.

How the CAC Sees AI Safety

Several arms of the Chinese party-state have published their thinking on “AI safety”, partly for China Cybersecurity Week (国家网络安全宣传周), held in Shandong from 14 to 20 September. The annual initiative, organised by the Cyberspace Administration of China (网信办, or CAC) and other departments, to raise public awareness of current cybersecurity threats.

Wang Lihong (王丽宏), deputy director of the CAC’s Cybersecurity Coordination Bureau (网络安全协调局), told the press on 1 September ahead of Cybersecurity Week that AI currently faced five challenges. These were:

Lack of reliability: we do not know how AI reaches its decisions, and have little control over biases that AI models learn through training data. This makes it difficult for us to adopt AI in high-risk areas. Lack of control: current security paradigms can no longer adequately defend against AI cyberattacks (see below). Lack of time: AI-related security risks are evolving faster than our ability to defend against them. Risks to social stability: AI creating misinformation, unethical scientific experiments, or disrupting the job market. “Technological hegemony” (技术霸权) - “some countries” (that is, the US) are using their AI advantages to push for control, whether by infiltrating their values through training data, imposing AI chip export controls, or manipulating public opinion through “false test reports of LLMs”.

On 14 September, China’s national cybersecurity standards committee (TC260), working under the CAC, also published the third iteration of its “AI Safety Governance Framework” (人工智能安全治理框架), a non-binding list of AI safety issues it believes the public, industry and researchers should be aware of. This year’s framework expands dramatically on last year’s coverage of AI agents and AI-powered robots. It also has a new section on “cultural risks”, where the abundance of training data in certain languages leads to “erosion of cultural diversity”. It recommends AI developers incorporate knowledge of “cultures, social systems, civilisational forms of various countries into the model development process”. The CAC released a training data corpus of 120GB as part of the event, saying it had filtered out all data that “violates core socialist values”. On international governance, the framework promotes the UN and the World AI Cooperation Organization (WAICO), launched by Xi Jinping earlier this year, as platforms for collaborative governance, and opposes “replacing global governance with small circle governance”.

So What? China is updating its approach to AI safety in response to developments in the US. But these updates rest on its primary safety concern: maintaining social stability and the Party’s domestic and geopolitical power base. This is why US “technological hegemony” and “cultural risks” get more airtime than superintelligent AI, which remains, as it did in last year’s framework, as a single paragraph at the bottom of a list of “Secondary Safety Risks”.

Yang Xiaoning (杨晓宁), Huawei’s Global Cybersecurity Officer, warns of the current challenges in cybersecurity defence. SOURCE: Dazhong Daily (大众新闻)

Cybersecurity Faces an Overhaul

AI agents are prompting Chinese cybersecurity officials and industry figures to rethink the country’s cyber defences. At the 1 September press conference ahead of Cybersecurity Week (see above), Wang Lihong said high-profile cases of AI agents escaping sandboxes and becoming increasingly adept at finding and exploiting weak spots in code meant traditional cybersecurity responses needed an “overhaul”.

The CAC coordinates responses to cybersecurity vulnerabilities in China. Under rules from 2021, researchers who find a vulnerability are encouraged to flag it and share the details with the product’s developer and the government. The developer must legally report any vulnerabilities to the government within two days of detection. The information is meant to be made public only once a fix has been proposed. But this rule doesn’t cover researchers outside the country, so a hole can be made public before developers have patched it.

AI agents have compressed the time from discovery to exploitation, making this system too slow. Journalists at Dazhong News (大众新闻), the Shandong Provincial Party Committee’s newspaper, reported from the China Cybersecurity Week forum that delegates had called for a more proactive stance. They paraphrased Yang Xiaoning (杨晓宁), Huawei’s Global Cybersecurity Officer, as saying that while earlier this decade it could take years for a disclosed vulnerability to be exploited, that window has now shrunk to just 1.1 days. Yet it still takes developers 43 days on average to patch a high-risk hole. “The traditional passive defence model is no longer sufficient to cope with new attack threats empowered by AI”, Yang said. “Security construction must shift from passive response and defence to a combination of proactive defence and network resilience building”.

In an article on future steps for AI safety published on 13 September, Chen Yixin (陈一新), Party Secretary of the Ministry of State Security, said cybersecurity was undergoing a “disruptive upgrade”, with AI models such as Mythos 5 and GPT-5.5-Cyber allowing “some countries” to quickly detect and exploit cybersecurity vulnerabilities, “drastically lowering the technical barriers and costs of launching cyberattacks and posing serious risks to China’s critical information infrastructure”. He called for an “AI safety supervision platform” (人工智能安全监管平台) to manage risks and improve early warning systems.

So What? China’s cyber defences look set to speed up. This likely means the Party will rely more heavily on home-grown AI products to find and patch holes. In turn, some Chinese AI start-ups would gain exposure to more government departments, and possibly win government contracts.

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In this issue, I’m experimenting with a mix of top stories and a bulletin of smaller international cooperation events involving Chinese AI that I’ve noticed. Let me know what you think!

Chinese AI at the SCO Summit

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan from 31 August to 1 September showed how the Chinese leadership’s plans to push AI products and standards will work on the ground. In a speech to the Council of Heads of State on 1 September, President Xi Jinping reiterated that China would establish an AI Application Cooperation Centre (人工智能应用合作中心) for the SCO. This repeats a promise Xi made in his July keynote at the World AI Conference in Shanghai, where he promised to establish such a centre with several intergovernmental organisations, including CELAC, the Arab League, the African Union, and BRICS.

Xi’s keynote also promised AI “training sessions” for developing countries. Ahead of the SCO summit, two AI research institutes conducted training sessions for SCO nationals on video-generation AI models. The sessions were jointly run by the Institute for AI International Governance (清华大学人工智能国际治理研究院, or I-AIIG) and the Center for International Security and Strategy (清华大学战略与安全研究中心, or CISS), both based at Tsinghua University. These included a module on China’s AI governance framework and a session on making AI videos celebrating Kyrgyz–China BRI projects. Trainees were reportedly encouraged to use Chinese mobile phones and apps to make these videos. The project ran on Chinese-made GPUs in servers in Beijing’s Daxing Airport Economic Zone, serving tokens to trainees in Kyrgyzstan.

On 21 September, the Beijing Municipal Government published a three-year action plan for developing the city’s token economy. It includes a “China–SCO AI Application Cooperation Centre”, which would adapt open-weight models for the region, help deploy AI agents and provide computing power.

So What? This is the first time we’ve seen the vision from Xi’s World AI Conference keynote put into practice, and of course it isn’t just about AI. AI products, standards, tokens and hardware are woven together with the leadership’s broader “international communication” (国际传播) propaganda goals, along with business opportunities for Chinese tech companies. It’s also notable training used only video-generation models, not LLMs. Chinese video-generation models are world-class, and this is one area where China is genuinely beating the US right now. Beijing looks set to become the hub for China–SCO engagement, just like Guangxi has for ASEAN, backed by the data-centre build-out under way to the north in Inner Mongolia. Still, all this feels pretty small compared to the cooperation deals the US is cutting across the world at the moment.

China-AI Cooperation 21 August - 22 September

At a glance: In this period, China engaged with other countries mainly through two multilateral bodies, the SCO and ASEAN, building on existing ties in both regions and localising products to specific needs. Laos is tendering for airport-runway inspection drones, with Chinese companies bidding. That’s an important piece of infrastructure to entrust to Chinese firms. Not all of these deals look practical: Kazakhstan’s substantial Wi-Fi, electricity and water problems could hamper its plans to roll out AI for “smart regions” and education.

KAZAKHSTAN

01.AI (零一万物) and Kazakh AI firm Q.AI signed an agreement to jointly build a national AI education platform with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Education to jointly build a national AI education platform, announced at the SCO Digital Economy Forum in Urumqi that took place from 15-16 September. Industry news network Zhiding (至顶网) reports 01.AI will feed classroom data and course content into LLMs (which ones are unclear) to aid teaching on a variety of topics. A related classroom pilot using the dual-teacher AI model had already begun 1 September in 10 schools across Kazakhstan, with plans to scale to 500 schools during the pilot phase and around 2,900 by 2029. 01.AI has already built out an AI model for Kazakhstan, partnering with the government in October last year to create AlemLLM.

On 19 September, a Kazakh delegation led by Deputy AI & Digital Development Minister Bakhtiyar Mukhametkaliyev visited the Shenzhen Urban Transport Planning Center (深圳城市交通规划设计研究中心) in Shenzhen; the two sides signed MOUs on cooperation in building out smart cities and “smart regions” (智慧区域) within the jurisdictions of five regional governments.

ASEAN

The China-ASEAN Expo took place in Nanning, the capital of Guangxi, China, from 17-21 September. It included a Ministerial Roundtable on cross-border AI Governance, attended by the Deputy Director of the Cyberspace Administration of China. Ministers from Singapore, Cambodia, and East Timor attended the expo. Xinhua (新华) reports that 21 new AI investment projects (compute, semiconductors, robotics, digital-service export) were signed at the expo, on top of 102 domestic AI projects and 19 landed foreign AI firms since Guangxi’s China-ASEAN AI Application Cooperation Center (中国—东盟国家人工智能应用合作中心) opened in September last year. A first batch of 14 cross-border AI application scenarios was published on 16 September for open tendering and bidding, spanning needs in seven ASEAN countries, including Laos airport-runway drone inspection and Indonesia highway AI inspection. Speaking to People’s Daily (人民日报), Vice President of iFlytek (a Chinese company specialising in AI products) Zhang Shubin (张树彬) said that Chinese companies going abroad were trying to transform “technological capabilities into service capabilities for real-world scenarios, working with ASEAN partners to achieve localisation and ecosystem building”.

SAUDI ARABIA

On 31 August, a government-funded Hong Kong R&D centre signed an MOU with Saudi Arabia’s Digital Government Authority (DGA), the national regulator for digitising Saudi government services, at a conference in Riyadh. The MOU establishes a strategic partnership covering four areas: joint AI/emerging-tech training workshops; researcher, PhD and intern exchange programmes; joint research projects in AI and digital governance; and proof-of-concept testing via DGA’s regulatory sandbox.

On 3 September, at the same conference in Riyadh, a key AI company financed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund announced it had unveiled an AI model built for the Arabic-speaking world, on top of a model from Chinese start-up MiniMax. Humain, financed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has not disclosed many details on the nature of the partnership, only that the model was “commissioned by Humain and delivered by MiniMax”. The model, humain-m3, is built on top of MiniMax-M3 and trained on an additional one trillion tokens of Arabic data. The company plans to open-source the model soon, in the hope that it will be adopted and built on by developers and researchers.

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This newsletter is published under the umbrella of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.