AI Under Heaven

AI Under Heaven

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Fortuna's avatar
Fortuna
Sep 25Edited

This format & information here is fantastic!

Many Westerners naively comment on Chinese AI without understanding Chinese thinking, plans, policies & evolving practice in any sophisticated way, nor do they read any English translations or summaries of Chinese documents, much less understand the nuances of key Chinese terms.

These are exactly what everyone needs to understand however to grasp the direction & speed of AI in China.

Thanks for providing us access & insight, Alex. Do write more often, as events seem to be accelerating rapidly.

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