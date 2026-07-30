Hello, and welcome to AI Under Heaven!

In this issue, I’m looking at:

A wave of AI companies going public in Hong Kong

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs push for “digital sovereignty” as a way to dislodge US “digital hegemony”

The arguments around Kimi-K3, summarised

That time when a Chinese AI model with lax safety guardrails did more for AI safety than a model from safety-conscious Anthropic could

Enjoy!

Alex Colville (Analyst, ASPI)

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Go Public, Young Man

More Chinese AI companies are planning a public listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange (HKEX), seeking to raise cash amid high development costs and intense competition.

In an interview with Bloomberg on July 20, Kai-Fu Lee, CEO of 01.AI , said his company would attempt an IPO on HKEX in 2027.

AI start-up Moonshot AI , the creators of Kimi-K3, are also raising capital to qualify for a public listing in Hong Kong, “potentially within six months” according to Nikkei Asia.

The South China Morning Post reports that Kling AI, a subsidiary of social media platform Kuaishou, dedicated to image and video-generation AI, will also list in Hong Kong “within the next twelve months.”

They would join the ranks of other Chinese tech companies that have listed in Hong Kong, including conglomerate Alibaba (behind the Qwen family), and AI start-ups Z.ai and MiniMax.

These announcements come amid prominent IPOs this week, of memory-chip manufacturer CXMT on the Shanghai stock exchange, and e-commerce clothing platform Shein on HKEX.

Not all Chinese AI companies are going public: in a leaked investors meeting Liang Wenfeng, CEO of DeepSeek, gave no immediate plans for an IPO.

So What? Companies need cash. AI models are enormously expensive to build, and fierce competition means companies can’t raise prices. The government is stepping in to help — state-backed investment is pouring in and local governments are providing financial packages and rent subsidies — but heavy local government debt means that support is often limited. Companies are turning to IPOs to make up the shortfall.

MOFA Pushes for “Digital Sovereignty”

China claims it has submitted a new concept of “digital sovereignty” to the UN. According to People’s Daily, representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) submitted a policy paper to the “UN Global Cybersecurity Permanent Mechanism,” a body under the UN dedicated to creating unified global norms on cybersecurity governance.

This paper affirmed that every country has the right to its own “digital sovereignty” (数字主权), meaning that every country should be free to choose its digital technologies, including multiple parts of the AI supply chain. It advocated a new set of international rules to further this in the name of openness and “fair competition.”

Speaking to the body, MOFA representative Wang Lei (王磊) framed the concept in reaction to the actions of “a certain country” (the US). His list of grievances included US attempts to coerce others into adopting its digital infrastructure, as well as the laissez-faire attitude with which the US has regulated its private AI enterprises, leaving AI governance in the hands of a handful of companies who launch powerful models with cybersecurity risks.

Earlier this month, the deputy director for the Center for Global AI Innovative Governance, a Chinese think tank dedicated to promoting Beijing’s views on global AI governance, argued that US technological hegemony in AI chips and cloud servers, along with intrusive networks like Starlink, harmed global AI development. In a July 1 article in Qiushi, the flagship magazine of party theory for ideology formulation under the CCP’s powerful Central Committee of the CCP, she recommended defending digital sovereignty as a first step to “breaking digital hegemony.”

So What? The unspoken question in these arguments is, which country (and its tech companies) currently stands to benefit most from weakening US hegemony on AI products? Furthermore, how does it help the digital sovereignty of the Global South if their only choice to build out AI capacity is to go through two rival superpowers? This is a textbook case of China’s leadership using the UN to further their own interests under the guise of international inclusivity.

Whose Meeting is it Anyway?

On July 23 and 24, two different Chinese government departments hosted APEC forums on AI in the central Chinese city of Chengdu. APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) is an intergovernmental forum for countries in the Asia-Pacific region, and this year it’s China’s turn to be host.

There is always a certain amount of competition between government departments, to see who can jump highest to turn the leadership’s words into deeds. Matt Sheehan over at Carnegie has noted the competition between the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC).

On July 23, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) hosted a “Ministerial Meeting” of APEC members on the development of AI, releasing a grandiose-sounding “Chengdu Declaration,” including the need for cooperation in AI development and governance, also both upholding the development of an open-source AI ecosystem and “respecting intellectual property rights.” On July 24, MIIT also held a high-level meeting on AI development.

That same day, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) hosted a “High-Level Forum” attended by ministers from the US, the APEC secretariat, Brunei, Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia. The forum released a statement that emphasised the safe development of AI, and launched a center in Shenzhen for APEC cross-border data flows.

Both meetings came hot on the heels of the more prominent World AI Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai last week, hosted under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), where President Xi Jinping gave the keynote. Read-outs from both forums closely followed the policies of this earlier conference.

So What? Looking at the MIIT and CAC holding forums together so soon after the NDRC-backed World AI Conference in Shanghai, points to a certain amount of coordination between these two, sharing face time with the same foreign dignitaries (both read-outs show some attended both forums).

Strengthening Ties With Brazil

On July 23, a key AI industry group met with a delegation of industry representatives from Brazil, headed by the “China-BRICS AI Development and Cooperation Center.” In his speech at the WAIC in Shanghai last week, Xi Jinping said that China would deepen cooperation on AI with multiple intergovernmental organizations, including BRICS, through cooperation centers.

The meeting, held by an AI industry association under the influential CAICT, discussed localization methods for Chinese AI products in Brazil, collaboration on industry standards, and AI talent training in the country. The meeting followed on from a forum in Brazil last year which saw the cooperation center launch a special “technology transfer center” based in Brazil, with social media app Kuaishou announcing it would promote the export of AI models to the country.

So What? As in ASEAN, BRICS countries can expect Chinese government and enterprise to coordinate their push into the region.

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This is a placeholder for the “Techy Corner” section hed until I think of something I’m actually happy with, sorry about that folks.

There’s Something About Kimi

Arguments over the legitimacy of Moonshot’s success with Kimi-K3 dominated this week’s news cycle. Kimi-K3 is Moonshot’s latest AI model, that commentators have said achieves landmark intelligence scores for an open-source model. The model has wandered into a minefield of broader geopolitical and open/closed-source AI arguments.

On July 18 , AI safety researcher Ryan Greenblatt tested Kimi-K3, and identified the model as having trained off data from an older Anthropic model, but not Anthropic’s current frontier model, Fable 5.

On July 22 , three members of the Trump administration accused Moonshot of IP theft, “stealing” data from Fable 5 to build the model.

On July 23 , AI safety research institutes under the US and UK governments published a joint preliminary study on Kimi-K3. Their conclusion was that in cybersecurity capabilities, Kimi-K3 “performs significantly below” frontier AI models.

Fearing an imminent ban by the Trump administration on open-weights models, on July 24 multiple US tech companies including Nvidia, Meta, Palantir, Microsoft and (later) OpenAI signed a letter in support of open-weight AI models, saying distillation was a widely-used technique in the industry.

On July 27 , China’s Ministry of Commerce said that the United States was politicizing the issue, and that “many American AI companies have distilled Chinese models in their research and training.” Moonshot open-sourced the model and their technical report. Anthropic’s CEO Dario Amodei also wrote a blog defending Anthropic’s decision not to sign the open letter. He agreed that “open-weights models that don’t have dangerous capabilities are a public good,” but disagreed with the letter’s statement that open-weight models help develop safeguards for AI. Amodei stated he opposed “industrial-scale” distillation, and what he termed a “nightmare scenario”: an authoritarian government that can “build AI models that are more powerful than those built by the US, and use them to achieve permanent military superiority or perpetuate incredibly deep repression of their own people.”

On July 28, The Information reported Moonshot used Nvidia Blackwell chips for part of the training for Kimi-K3, sourcing them through third-party Chinese cloud providers. However, Moonshot had access to fewer of these chips than a US lab would.

So What? Open-weight AI models now fall along the fault-lines of two debates: the geopolitics of US vs China and the argument among AI developers about whether open- or closed-source is best for the technology’s future development. Expect the high-stakes agendas of everyone involved to start crowding out the more inconvenient facts in their arguments, and for this debate to make some strange bedfellows.

When Being Safe is Unsafe

A Chinese AI model with more relaxed safety guardrails cleaned up a cyberattack caused by OpenAI, which Anthropic models had deemed unsafe and refused to fix. In mid-July, a collection of OpenAI’s AI agents attacked AI developer hub Hugging Face after the agents accidentally went beyond their boundaries during internal testing of their cybersecurity capabilities.

The Hugging Face team attempted to use Opus-4.8 from Anthropic to read the exploit code and recommend fixes. It refused, as it has been trained to refuse to process any code with cybersecurity vulnerabilities. The Hugging Face team turned to GLM 5.2 from Z.ai to help them with the problem.

“This demonstrates once again that Chinese models are playing an important role in the global wave of artificial intelligence development due to their unique advantages,” wrote Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

So What? Anthropic’s assumption that every AI user is guilty until proven innocent could prevent their own models from helping companies with their cybersecurity efforts. Chinese state media will try to frame the lowered guardrails of Chinese models as a strategic decision and an advantage for global consumers, however it also stems from compute constraints. The country’s AI labs pay less attention to safety training in their models, dedicating what compute they have to keeping up with the frontier.

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This newsletter is published under the umbrella of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.