Hello, and welcome to another issue of AI Under Heaven!

This issue:

Despite stripping out dangerous cyber-related data, Moonshot creates an AI model with cyber capabilities only a few points below Mythos 5 on a key benchmark.

Follow-up research suggests Qwen models reaching out to Alibaba servers without permission is likely accidental.

As China’s AI industry matures, even the people most prepared for an AI future are finding it harder to land a job.

Open-source ‘reflects the magnanimity of traditional Chinese culture’ at the World Internet Conference.

Enjoy!

Alex Colville (Analyst, ASPI)

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AI and the Job Market

There are growing signs that China’s national government is bracing for AI having a negative impact on the country’s already beleaguered job market. On 24 October, the State Council released a set of opinions about how provincial authorities could make sure the ‘AI+ Initiative’ (“人工智能+”行动), a key state-backed program to expand AI into multiple sectors, remained ‘employment-friendly’.

This included:

Telling authorities to prioritise AI in labour-short or hazardous jobs.

Asking for a ‘steady and cautious’ approach to the scope and pace of AI adoption in labour-intensive industries.

Requiring job-risk assessments when approving AI application projects likely to cause major employment shocks.

The opinions pushed some solutions to employment risks like enhancing AI’s ability to create jobs, bolstering workers’ skill sets, monitoring employment rates through local data and surveys, and mitigating the impact of potential mass layoffs. For the latter, the opinion advised that enterprises should ‘explore establishing unemployment buffer periods, informing affected workers in advance and providing support for job transitions and retraining during the large-scale promotion and application of artificial intelligence.’ However data in China is notoriously unreliable, and companies have often found cunning ways around legislation designed to protect jobs.

While AI’s penetration rate in Chinese daily life is still likely to be relatively low, companies face both commercial and policy pressures to incorporate AI into their workflows. This has sparked public controversy over layoff concerns. Last week, Chinese social media users threatened Lao Gan Ma (老干妈), a beloved chilli sauce brand, with boycotts over allegations that the company’s new AI quality inspection system had reduced their workforce of manual quality control staff from 600 to 48. The figure was attributed to a company executive, but Lao Gan Ma has denied the allegations. Overviewing the rate of AI inclusion in the catering industry, Chinese news outlet Jiemian News (界面新闻) reported the AI penetration rate in the catering industry is currently estimated at 15%, but projected to rise to 50% by 2028.

Counter-intuitively, even the demographic most qualified for China’s AI future are facing a tougher job market. Another independent news outlet, LatePost (晚点), reports that candidates for engineering jobs at Chinese AI labs are finding it harder to get a foot in the door as the industry matures, labs switching from building out AI teams, to filling specific talent gaps in these teams. ‘In the past, simply referring a resume was usually enough to land an interview;’ they quoted one anonymous AI researcher as saying, who has previously recommended candidates internally. ‘Nowadays, just getting an interview is no easy feat.’

So What? Across the world, countries are wrestling with the same issue of what automation of services will do to employment rates. The Party’s emphasis on preserving social stability makes this an urgent question. Finding a balance between this, and the AI+ policy’s drive to lead the world in AI deployment, will be a headache.

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Open-Source at the World Internet Conference

An annual conference co-hosted by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) made open-source its key theme. This year’s summit of the World Internet Conference (世界互联网大会) ran 2-5 November in Wuzhen, with a theme that combined two slogans: ‘open-source and openness, joint building with shared benefits’ (开源开放 共建共享). The former slogan first appeared in a key AI policy document from the State Council in 2017, calling for a ‘two-way transfer’ of technology between civilians and the military, and arguing that engineers open-sourcing their code, materials, tools and products would rapidly bootstrap China’s AI ecosystem. The latter, first used in 2006 when the Party was trying to reinvigorate socialist values in the face of capitalism’s perceived erosion of morals, relates to the whole of a society working together for development, and sharing its fruits. It has become an important slogan in Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy (习近平外交思想), and the Belt and Road Initiative. In his keynote, Chinese premier Li Qiang (李强) argued that open-source would help the international community join together and share the benefits of AI, helping bring about ‘a community of common destiny in cyberspace’ (网络空间命运共同体). On 3 November, at a meeting attended by the CAC’s director, ministers from 20 countries (including Kazakhstan, South Africa, Iran and Zambia) agreed to deepen open-source collaboration. China’s actions with open-source ‘reflects the magnanimity of traditional Chinese culture’ the chairman of ‘OSChina’ (a large open source community of Chinese software developers) was paraphrased by China Daily as saying during a roundtable discussion. Nonetheless, other panels recognised that open-source has safety issues. During a panel one DeepSeek researcher acknowledged open-source could amplify AI’s safety problems, and that the lab was exploring the possibility of restricting some model capabilities. Nonetheless, he added that safety issues were a universal problem in AI. ‘Whether open-source or closed-source, AI models all carry security risks’.

So What? Open-source is a useful concept for the Party in multiple ways, both technological and ideological, and is being slotted into the leadership’s pre-existing values and strategies that are decades old. But saying ‘open-source’ is an inherently ‘Chinese’ thing risks the ecosystem becoming overly defensive of it, trying to explain away the policy’s share of genuine safety issues (see below).

One Small Step For Open-Source, One Giant Leap for Bad Actors?

Chinese AI lab Moonshot AI released the weights of their latest model on 5 November, despite a third-party evaluator ruling it as having the most powerful cybersecurity capabilities of any current open-weight model. Kimi-K3.1 Pro is billed by Moonshot AI as a significant leap in open-weight models that can find holes in code and create patches for them. However, such models are dual-use: they can also be used to hack undefended software. The Moonshot team said they had taken great care to remove dangerous cyber-related training data when building the model, reducing the model’s cybersecurity powers by 9.5 percentage points. Nonetheless, it still scored 81 on their own internal cybersecurity benchmark, a dramatic jump on K3.1’s predecessor’s 33. The team concluded that improving the general quality of coding data the model was built on led to general improvements in cybersecurity capabilities. Independent third-party evaluator Artificial Analysis similarly found the model scored the highest of any open-weight AI model on their own cybersecurity benchmarks (see chart below), also noting that, unlike other Chinese models like Alibaba’s Qwen, Kimi-K3.1 did not refuse any questions on safety grounds. Moonshot pointed out they had not pushed the overall boundaries of AI cybersecurity as a whole (Mythos 5 scores higher on a key cybersecurity benchmark, but only by 3 percentage points), and intended to open-source the model in the hope this would give the field greater access to cybersecurity defenses, ‘rather than concentrating it in a few proprietary systems’.

So What? Filtering out dangerous data during model training was recently flagged as a possible safety solution in a September report co-authored by Z.ai and Concordia AI, as a safety solution to open-source’s ability to empower bad actors with powerful cyber tools. However Moonshot’s training methods - a dramatic jump in cyber abilities even when they withheld dangerous data - indicates filtering slows capability gains but doesn’t stop them if general coding abilities keep improving.

Artificial Analysis’s Cyber Index measures an AI model’s cybersecurity capabilities: the ability to discover vulnerabilities in code, reproduce them, and patch them. Kimi-K3.1 scores highest of any publicly-available model they tested. Frontier models from Alibaba, Anthropic, Google and OpenAI refused a substantial number of prompts. SOURCE: Artificial Analysis

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Researchers Find Open-Weight Models Still Send Data Back Home

Researchers have indicated that cases of locally run Qwen models attempting to contact Alibaba servers in Beijing and Singapore may be accidental. During a cybersecurity evaluation, Cohere Labs, an AI research firm, found that Qwen’s latest model, Qwen3.8-Flash-Next will on very rare occasions (less than one in 100,000 tasks) attempt to upload a small line of text to an Alibaba server, traced to a URL in Beijing. Cohere also confirmed earlier findings that the model tried to access and download files from an Alibaba server in Singapore without being prompted to. This model was being run offline. Cohere’s findings challenged the argument that using Chinese open-weight models that aren’t connected to the internet keeps your data safe.

Since then, a variety of other cybersecurity companies have successfully reproduced Cohere’s findings, and added to them. While none of them rule out the possibility of a backdoor in Qwen models, each concluded it was more likely an accident:

On 27 October Zenity Labs, an AI security firm focusing on AI agents, noted Qwen’s tendencies to route to Singapore started in the Qwen3.8 family. They also noted the team could not find a clear ‘trigger’ that caused the model to reach out to Singapore. This would have been the classic sign of a deliberate backdoor left by the developers. Instead, they speculate this occurred through an accident in training.

Third-party AI evaluator Vals AI noted the requests to Alibaba servers in Singapore included a high rate of hallucination. Sometimes Qwen thought it had called the server when it hadn’t, and misremembers the URL it fetched. It also only found Qwen models doing this from Qwen3.8 onwards. The team also concluded this was likely a training error rather than a deliberate backdoor.

Analysts from Forum AI, an evaluation and safety start-up, spotted that Qwen unconsciously reached out to Singapore servers, rather than systematically planning it. They managed to trace the action, which they asserted was a habit learned accidentally, and minimize it. The data sent by the model contained nothing but made-up content and included no user data.

Cybersecurity evaluator Check Point Research found that when Qwen was only given the first few elements of the commands that triggered it to send data to Alibaba servers, but then asked Qwen to auto-complete the URL, the websites it listed varied wildly. The model called URLs from US-owned cloud server Amazon AWS more times than it did Alibaba URLs, the latter only appearing only six out of 64 hits. Other URLs included made-up URLs, and one hit for Microsoft Azure. ‘These results indicate that there is not a single hard-coded target where the model tries to push some data to in this situation, but rather a diversity of (sometimes nonexistent) destinations,’ the team said.

So What? The Cohere report has rightly concerned a lot of people who have downloaded open-weight Chinese models for their workflows, comforted by the belief that they won’t be able to send data to China. While these follow-up reports provide additional evidence that this might well be an accident, the argument that ‘locally-hosted Chinese models = data privacy’ is now in question.

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