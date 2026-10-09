Hello, and welcome to another issue of AI Under Heaven!

This issue:

What AI-related cybersecurity incidents do Chinese labs admit to in their technical papers?

Just because you didn’t build your AI model off a Chinese one doesn’t mean there aren’t still risks.

Cadres brush up on international theories about AI’s ‘catastrophic risks.’

Enjoy!

Alex Colville (Analyst, ASPI)

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BUT FIRST…

If a Chinese lab had an equivalent of the OpenAI-Hugging Face incident, would it tell the public?

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen OpenAI and Anthropic disclosing information to the public about a variety of cybersecurity incidents involving their AI agents. They have done this despite weak legal oversight. There is no comprehensive US federal requirement that guarantees public disclosure, while the Trump administration’s laissez-faire approach allows US labs to largely regulate themselves. But a key question now is: if a Chinese AI lab had an equivalent of the OpenAI-Hugging Face incident, would they also disclose it to the public?

Chinese labs have an opacity problem. Many of them withhold details of their internal safety tests and have no whistleblower policies. China’s National Cybersecurity Incident Reporting Management Measures (国家网络安全事件报告管理办法) from 2025 require serious incidents to be reported to the authorities, but, as in the US, do not require public disclosure.

Beijing’s rules also dictate how researchers and companies disclose network vulnerabilities, the holes in code that AI agents like Mythos 5 are adept at identifying. Z.ai previously built a public ledger of the vulnerabilities identified by GLM-5.3, claiming that it only listed vulnerabilities that were already public. The ledger was subsequently removed from its own website, which now says future findings will be published through state vulnerability databases instead. This shift shows how even when labs want to disclose information, such channels are at the mercy of the government.

One of the few information resources available is technical papers from different labs. What have they disclosed so far?

The papers describe agents acting more aggressively: exploiting network access their sandboxes already allowed, and in some cases crashing internal infrastructure. None disclose an agent breaking through a properly secured sandbox or causing a cybersecurity incident in an external party’s systems.

What’s clear is that every model has the same foundational problem that led to the OpenAI-Hugging Face incident: ‘reward hacking’. OpenAI identified it as a primary driver behind its agents hacking their way out of a secure sandbox (a virtual environment cordoned off from a computer’s systems or the internet) during cybersecurity testing and into the model-hosting platform Hugging Face, to complete a task.

Reward hacking happens when an agent finds an unintended way to achieve a goal by maximising its score on a task rather than completing the task as intended. The best-known example came from OpenAI in 2016, when researchers including Dario Amodei (then head of OpenAI’s AI safety team, now chief executive of Anthropic) trained an agent to play the boat-racing game CoastRunners. The task was to finish the race, using points as a way of scoring how well the model did in the race. But rather than finish the race as the researchers intended, the model found that if it turned in a large circle in an isolated lagoon, repeatedly hitting the same three targets, it could score more than human players without ever having to cross the finishing line.

A boat trained to finish a race on CoastRunners instead runs in circles to pick up more points. SOURCE: OpenAI

But the way models are trained today makes reward hacking a feature, not a bug. ‘No silver bullet’, runs the title of a paper from Alibaba’s Qwen team in June on how to reward coding agents reliably. It concludes ‘reward hacking is not a bug that can be patched but an inevitable consequence of sustained optimisation towards an imperfect objective.’

As agents have scaled up, so has their capacity for reward hacking. Across technical papers published by Chinese labs in 2026, the labs are all grappling with agents gaming their rewards, much as Anthropic and OpenAI are. Moonshot has said that in early testing Kimi K3 sometimes crashed its systems during training, because increasingly capable agents ‘explore more aggressively’. Xiaomi, Z.ai and DeepSeek have all reported agents using network access available from their sandboxes to seek answers outside the evaluation environment, including on GitHub. DeepSeek goes furthest, noting that its model reached GitHub despite denied access via other channels. It also tried to forge official system instructions and brought down internal systems.

The intent to cheat is still there. In a paper published in late September, Alibaba Token Hub (the business group that houses Alibaba’s AI units, including the Qwen team) tested Alibaba’s latest model, Qwen3.8, against models from OpenAI, Anthropic and Z.ai. It found that Z.ai’s GLM-5.3 was the most inclined to attempt to leave the sandbox to obtain answers, while Qwen3.8 also made such attempts. The research did not measure whether those attempts succeeded.

Alibaba tested the number of attempts by the latest models from Anthropic, OpenAI, Z.ai and Qwen to cheat during evaluation testing, including accessing information outside the sandbox (a) or within protected evaluation files (b). It does not list whether these attempts were successful. SOURCE: Alibaba Token Hub

What none of the technical papers disclose is any evidence that their models broke through a properly configured sandbox, or caused a cybersecurity incident in a third party’s systems during training or testing. Nor has any third-party evaluator produced evidence to date that this has happened.

DeepSeek has been the most forthcoming on details; others have held back. The most opaque is MiniMax, whose M2 and M3 blog posts have been candid about their models’ reward hacking in some areas (writing mathematical proofs and when creating realistic chatbots), but are silent about whether or not this extended to areas like sandbox escapes. Moonshot, likewise, has written about the trouble it had controlling its agent without mentioning its tendency to leave the sandbox in search of answers. When US start-up Frontier Security tested Kimi K3 in August in a misconfigured sandbox (one that let the model reach a list of selected websites, including GitHub) it went straight to GitHub.

The OpenAI case also shows why disclosure channels matter. Its agents first reached beyond their sandbox through an internal package manager that was allowed internet access, and the public learned of the resulting Hugging Face incident from the affected third party before OpenAI published its own account. Under China’s cybersecurity-incident regime, serious incidents are reported to the authorities rather than being subject to an equivalent public-disclosure requirement. That makes both the developer and victim-side routes to public disclosure less reliable.

As Chinese models grow more capable, there is no guarantee the technical papers will reflect any cybersecurity problems that may arise during training. This will likely be at the discretion of decision-makers in individual labs, and the Chinese leadership above them. The tenure of Xi Jinping has seen a well-documented decline in publicly available information about emergencies and incidents in China. For outsiders trying to assess the risks of increasingly capable Chinese AI agents, technical papers will remain valuable, but they should not be mistaken for a reliable incident-reporting system.

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Zeng Yi Asks Cadres to Pace Superintelligent AI

On 30 September, a key Chinese AI scientist working on AI safety wrote in a newspaper under the Central Party School arguing that ‘artificial superintelligence’, or ASI (超级人工智能) must not be developed or deployed until its controllability is guaranteed. Zeng Yi (曾毅) is the director of the Beijing Institute of AI Safety and Governance (北京前瞻人工智能安全与治理研究院), researching AI safety under the Beijing municipal government. He is also a member of the UN’s advisory body on AI, a group set up to advise on frameworks for the global governance of AI. He wrote in Study Times (学习时报), an ideological newspaper under the Central Party School designed to educate Party cadres at all levels on new trends in society. Zeng warned that AI could cause a catastrophe comparable to the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. The article lays out the ‘catastrophic risks’ (灾难性风险) posed by ASI (which he distinguishes from AGI, as something more intelligent than humans) that international AI safety researchers have pointed out since at least 2016. Zeng points to the difficulties OpenAI and Anthropic have had controlling their AI agents, and argues ASI must not be treated as science fiction, and that the risks are severe enough that cadres should be proactive in creating preventative measures, rather than ‘passively responding’ after a crisis happens. ‘If the world continues to avoid risks with technological optimism, prioritise competition over governance, and cover up problems with information silos’, Zeng continues, ‘then the question of whether AI’s “Chernobyl moment” will happen is not “whether it will happen,” but “when it will happen.”’

He recommends:

ASI must not be deployed until its safety and controllability have been scientifically confirmed. Security must be baked into the foundations of AI technology. Ensure humans remain in the loop in any ‘recursive self-improvement’ (递归自我改进), which is when AI can independently improve its own intelligence. Avoid putting AI into every part of human existence. Government, industry, academia and the public all need to know exactly what their role is in ensuring AI safety. Cooperate internationally on jointly defining and adhering to ‘safety red lines.’

So What? This is an example of a Chinese expert relaying international AI safety concepts to a Party hierarchy which now, perhaps, is taking international ideas of AI’s catastrophic risks more seriously. Many of the ideas Zeng relates here will be new to cadres and could conflict with the commercial pressures facing the AI industry for fast results: Tang Jie of Z.ai has specifically said their goal is ASI and recursive self-improvement. Meanwhile, some of the other ideas on this list are standard in Party rhetoric, like international cooperation and whole-society responses to AI safety. International ideas are being incorporated into the Chinese ecosystem, and adjusted to suit China’s own conditions.

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How Safe is Open-Source?

On 28 September, a key Chinese AI lab co-published a framework for how to secure the safety of open-weight AI models, but did not claim to be able to ‘resolve every tension between openness and safety.’ The framework was published with Concordia AI, an AI safety research firm with offices in Beijing and Singapore that works to liaise between Chinese and international AI communities. It is not clear which parts of this framework are contributions from Concordia, and which from Z.ai. The contributors from Z.ai are hard to trace, but one of these names, Qiao Wenbin (乔文斌), appears among a list of contributors to domestic AI standards drawn up by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC).

The report pushes the benefits of open-weight AI models to AI safety and development, arguing that they allow for greater transparency, independent scrutiny, protection of sensitive data, and AI development in the Global South to develop. The framework acknowledges that open-weight models can have their safeguards easily stripped out, and that developers have little ability to control or monitor use once an open-weight model is released.

The framework noted that developers in AI labs could remove ‘hazardous’ knowledge to prevent misuse, but admitted this was not a complete defence. They also suggested tamper-resistant weights, or measures to track modified copies of open-weight models, although they admitted the technology was in its infancy. The framework proposed halting the release of models above a certain risk threshold, but conceded that once weights are released to the public, they cannot be recalled. Releases could also be staggered, allowing vetted security partners to test the model before public release. The framework points to Z.ai’s earlier release of GLM-5.3 as an example: Z.ai first gave selected security partners access to the model in controlled settings before subsequently releasing the weights publicly.

However, it is not clear if this framework was applied by Z.ai to its own models. Anthropic published a study the next day highlighting how GLM-5.3’s safeguards could be overcome through ‘abliteration’, a technical procedure that removes refusal mechanisms in an AI model. Abliterated models responded to unsafe requests up to 98% of the time, with Anthropic’s team estimating an experienced team could reproduce the technique in about 600 hours of compute time, costing roughly US$1,200. Nonetheless, abliterated GLM-5.3 models are easy to find on Hugging Face today, and can be used by anyone.

So What? Leaving aside Anthropic’s likely motives to discredit a rival with their study, there’s a legitimate concern here with open-weight models that even its supporters admit to. This framework says there is no concrete solution right now to the acknowledged safety problems of increasingly powerful open-weight models being released to the public (although credit to Concordia AI for trying). Which raises the question: if there is no solution to the safety problems caused by open-weight models, why release open-weight models at all? Because it’s in the interests of both the Chinese government and Chinese AI labs to do so. The former made it a key AI policy from the start, as it gives China’s AI ecosystem a competitive edge by quickly bootstrapping its intelligence. The latter has realised open-weight models attract publicity, users and investors.

China AI Global Activity Monitor

23 September - 8 October

ARAB LEAGUE

On 24 September, the first China–Arab Digital Dialogue was held in Hangzhou alongside the Hangzhou Digital Trade Expo, bringing together the Arab League and officials from 19 Arab states. The Arab Federation for Digital Economy (AFDE), a body affiliated with the Arab League whose mission is to bolster the region’s digital economy, also opened its China headquarters in Hangzhou. Seven agreements worth around US$255 million were announced, including a robotics project called ROVARA, establishing a China–Arab AI Strategic Decision Joint Laboratory (中阿人工智能战略决策联合实验室) between AFDE and Fayu Technology (法雨科技), as well as a US$100 million digital fund. Details of the joint laboratory’s activities and funding are limited.

EGYPT

On 22–24 September, Alibaba Cloud, Egyptian financial-services company eFinance and Nuvexa signed a three-way memorandum of understanding at the Apsara Conference in Hangzhou to provide AI and cloud services from Alibaba Cloud through an eFinance-hosted platform in Egypt. The arrangement would allow customers to keep personal data within Egypt, potentially avoiding the licensing and other requirements that apply to cross-border transfers under Egypt’s Personal Data Protection Law. The MOU is non-binding, and no financial value was disclosed.

KAZAKHSTAN

On 3 October, Fudan University and Chinese partners, including two SOEs, China Power Engineering Consulting Group (中国电力工程顾问集团有限公司) and Chengdu Engineering (中国轻工业成都设计工程有限公司), along with electronics manufacturer Shenzhen Yijie (深圳市易捷特科技有限公司), signed agreements with Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and Kazakh government and industry partners at AI & Digital Bridge international forum in Astana. The agreements establish three Kazakhstan–China R&D centres covering applied AI in energy, industry, oil and gas, transport and urban infrastructure; renewable energy; and digital data storage. The applied-AI centre is expected to begin with a 6- to 18-month pilot. Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy is coordinating the initiative. No funding was disclosed.

It comes as part of a series of events in 2026 devised by Kazakhstan to engage with both the US and China on AI. Kazakhstan is one of the signatories of Pax Silica, an agreement with the US on collectively building on compute infrastructure. It is the only country to have joined both Pax Silica and China’s World AI Cooperation Organisation. On 16 July, during a meeting between Kazakh President Tokayev and leaders of Chinese tech companies in Shanghai, just before the World AI Conference, the two countries signed more than 70 business agreements. This included a strategic cooperation agreement between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of AI and Digital Development and Huawei, aimed at building out computing infrastructure.

MALAYSIA

On 24 September, the Malaysian branch of telecom SOE China Mobile International and Malaysian data centre developer Quill Group signed a memorandum of understanding in Kuala Lumpur, covering cooperation on AI digitalisation and green data centres for AI workloads. No financial value was disclosed, and the agreement appears exploratory rather than a commitment to a specific AI deployment or investment.

UN

At the United Nations on 23 September, China’s Permanent Representative Fu Cong (傅聪) outlined China’s position against ‘exclusive “small circles” in the technology field and forcing countries to take sides’ in AI adoption and governance. He argued this served ‘the attempts of certain major powers to monopolise technological advantages and seek digital hegemony.’ Fu stated the Chinese official position was to encourage cooperation and open-source initiatives. His remarks came after those from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.

US

On 5 October, Amazon Web Services (AWS) made Chinese AI lab Z.ai’s GLM-5.3 generally available through Amazon Bedrock, a cloud service for AI tasks. Chinese reporting describes the arrangement as involving usage-based revenue sharing, although AWS’s announcement confirms the model’s availability on Bedrock without disclosing the commercial terms.

Back in August, Reuters reported that Moonshot AI was negotiating a similar revenue-sharing agreement with Microsoft Azure, AWS and Google Cloud for up to 30% of any revenue generated by use of its model.

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Nvidia Echoes the Party Line

A study by a German research firm has demonstrated that an AI model built by Nvidia that incorporated DeepSeek models into its training contains traces of Chinese state narratives. On 28 September, German research firm Aleph Alpha published a study demonstrating traces of Chinese state narratives in 17% of responses to questions sensitive within China, compared to just 2.8% from Anthropic models. When prompted, Nvidia’s Nemotron-Cascade-2 echoed standard CCP slogans, such as ‘Taiwan has been an inalienable part of China since ancient times.’ The team concluded this was because Nvidia had used chat data extracted from DeepSeek and Qwen models during a key training process known as ‘supervised fine-tuning’ (SFT), where a model is trained to imitate example responses. The study was conducted only in English. Prompts in Chinese would likely have yielded larger percentages.

So What? Previously, the concern was that models built on Chinese AI foundations could inherit Party-aligned narratives. This study suggests that such narratives can also emerge when Chinese models are used in other stages of training. The same may be true in reverse: Given how integral distillation of US models is in the training process for Chinese models, do Chinese models also reflect US values?

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