AI Under Heaven

AI Under Heaven

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Founder Park's avatar
Founder Park
Oct 9

As AI agents become more capable, technical papers can only tell part of the story. The real test is how these systems behave in production, and whether the ecosystem has reliable ways to surface failures, share lessons, and build trust.

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John Ellis's avatar
John Ellis
Oct 10

Alex, interesting analysis. I wonder whether we're approaching this too much through a Western governance lens. Having previously explored the influence of cultural dimensions, particularly power distance and Confucian hierarchy, on cyber risk management in East Asia, I've long questioned whether transparency and accountability necessarily mean the same thing across political systems.

If governance mechanisms are culturally and politically contingent, but technological failures aren't, how do we establish meaningful international assurance without insisting everyone adopts the same philosophy of authority? Surely the test is whether safeguards work, not whether governance looks familiar?

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