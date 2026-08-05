Hello, and welcome to another issue of AI Under Heaven!

This issue:

MiniMax to the West: “no open-weights for you.”

The Party’s main theoretical journal weighs in on distillation: one man’s “stealing” is another man’s “sharing”

How do “AI Ethics” work in China? Share

But First…

We’re going in with a bombshell: Shanghai-based MiniMax has launched a new open-weights AI model, but its license restricts use or deployment by anyone in the United States, the EU, the UK, or South Korea. The model, MiniMax-H3, is a multi-modal video-generation model released July 31. However, when the model’s weights were released to the public a few days later, its license came with multiple provisos:

No commercial distillation: the model and its outputs can’t be used to “improve any other AI model,” anywhere in the world.

Organizations whose products generate over $20 million in annual revenue must get authorization to use MiniMax-H3.

The model can only be used and deployed outside the restricted locations.

MiniMax released a statement explaining the decision: video-generation models face an uncertain and irregular regulatory environment across different parts of the world, especially around deepfakes, content safety and copyright. The EU’s AI Act is certainly infamous among tech enterprises for its complexity and headache-inducing levels of red tape. The company’s Head of Developer Relations was more specific on X: the company is being sued by multiple Hollywood studios who allege MiniMax trained its models on their content. In its IPO prospectus from December last year MiniMax denied the allegations of copyright infringement, and expressed concern about the possibility of similar lawsuits in future from powerful corporations with deep pockets. It’s also not as if the Chinese side is the only one to use blanket region-specific restrictions to ensure compliance. For a period in June, the US government ordered Anthropic to block the use of the frontier models Mythos 5 and Fable 5 for all non-US citizens, an order that led Anthropic to do a blanket ban for all customers. MiniMax’s restrictions are far looser: the model can still be accessed everywhere in the world through APIs. Organizations in restricted regions can still apply to MiniMax for approval.

But the timing is spectacular. This appears to be the first time a Chinese lab has placed geographic boundaries on who can and can’t use its open-weight models. It comes while policymakers speculate whether Chinese AI will close off or open up, with mixed messages from Xi Jinping pledging “open-source and openness” (开源开放) at the World AI Conference, but the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) reported by the FT to be in talks with Chinese AI labs about limiting the release of their models’ weights to foreign users. As I argued in a Strategist piece a few weeks ago, it will likely be a bit of both. MiniMax experimenting with a geographically-selective license for its open-weight models is just one example. It also comes a fortnight after the White House accused Moonshot AI of “IP theft” for building a model that used distillation from Anthropic’s Fable 5, the administration reportedly toying with a ban on open-weight models. “Nearly 200 US startups have urged the US government not to cut off access to Chinese open-source models,” wrote MOFCOM in a statement refuting American claims on July 27, “arguing that this would weaken the competitiveness of US companies.” Strange then, that a Chinese lab would do just that one week later. MiniMax’s decision also favours China’s vision of international AI governance. Most recently at the World AI Conference in Shanghai, the leadership has advocated for unified international governance laws on AI through new governance bodies such as the World AI Cooperation Organization. This is in opposition to regions like the EU and US, which have their own localized AI governance systems, and have shown they are prepared to use them. It could just be a coincidence that the licensing falls along the boundaries of AI development. The regions restricted by MiniMax include all but one of the seven nations that rank higher than China in the 2025 Government AI Readiness Index from Oxford Insights, which measures how well-placed states are to harness AI. The only one missing is Singapore, where MiniMax has its overseas headquarters. Meanwhile, the model remains open to the Global South, a region China’s leadership has pledged to help build up its AI capacity. Even if MiniMax's motives were purely commercial, the outcome is a convenient one for Beijing.

And with that, on with the show. Enjoy!

Alex Colville (Analyst, ASPI)

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One Man’s “Stealing” is Another Man’s “Sharing”

The Party leadership has formulated its response to US government accusations of illegal AI distillation. On August 1, an article appeared in Qiushi, an official magazine on party theory, attacking the “hegemonic behaviour” of the United States. It dismisses all claims of IP theft, and sees distillation as a legitimate technical practice to ensure AI remains open and inclusive.

The article was penned by Li Yan (李艳), Director of the Institute of Science, Technology and Cybersecurity of the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR), which is affiliated with the Ministry of State Security.

The article addressed accusations made by the US government, that by distilling the work of US AI labs, Chinese labs are guilty of IP theft. It does not examine these accusations in depth. Instead, it dismisses them as “absurd,” and defends the technique as lowering technological barriers, describing it as a crucial way “to innovate and iterate.” It sees the accusations as the latest in a long line of examples of the US “portraying itself as a victim” to maintain technological hegemony, and warns the US government is politicizing distillation to lay the groundwork for a ban on open-weight models.

Li concludes with an appeal to openness and global cooperation. He re-states a quote from Xi Jinping’s keynote at the World AI Conference in July: “The development of AI should not be a solo performance by any one country, but rather a symphony of global cooperation.”

So What? By portraying US concerns as nothing more than a power play, readers can infer the leadership supports all forms of distillation of US models, including the “industrial-scale” forms Anthropic has complained about. In a nutshell, the argument goes: the US wants to keep this technology for itself, whereas we want to be open and give it to everyone. The US says this is about IP protection, but actually it’s about keeping us and the Global South down. Distillation is therefore not stealing, but “sharing.”

Hey You, Get Off of My Cloud

A key AI industry association has published a report on the current state of cloud computing for AI models in China. The nature of AI models means that the most cost-effective way to use them is through “cloud computing”, hosting models on a series of third-party computer servers.

CAICT, a think tank under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), surveyed over 30 provincial and municipal governments, over 20 major banks and securities firms, and healthcare, manufacturing, and education firms.

The findings:

China has both public and private clouds. Public clouds are ones that are generally available to the public, while private clouds are closed-off clouds, accessible only to employees within a certain company. Unlike some economies where public cloud dominates, in China there is high demand for data to be stored on-premises in hospitals, government buildings or banks, or else in private clouds disconnected from the public.

Rising demand for private cloud. While public cloud still sees the majority of China’s daily AI usage, the report predicts the market size of privately-deployed cloud services for AI will grow by over 80% a year in China for the next three to five years. The manufacturing sector is already seeing the highest increase, at over 150% growth in 2025. Agents will see the highest growth in use.

Provincial-level platforms. Provincial governments are creating “one cloud for the whole province” (全省一朵云) models. These are cloud platforms that can be used for government services within their provinces and by lower-tier cadres, built off of mature software from vendors like Huawei or Alibaba. The report also says that Qwen models have achieved a penetration rate in government services of over 40%.

So What? China’s data security and secrecy rules require highly-sensitive data, like state secrets, to be housed away from the rest of the internet. Developing private clouds and keeping data on-premises is the logical solution, but a private cloud build-out could also be a significant source of revenue for cloud enterprises, especially when they are currently under pressure to lower prices on public clouds.

We Need to Talk About Ethics

A researcher under the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has published an article listing ongoing problems with governing “AI ethics” in China. It demonstrates how loosely-defined and fragmented AI safety requirements are within China’s AI ecosystem.

The NDRC is responsible for planning the development of AI in China. Liu Jianhan, a researcher under the NDRC’s Institute of Economic System Reform, published in the NDRC’s official magazine late last month.

Liu appears to be arguing for a definition of “AI ethics” (人工智能伦理) that differs from “AI safety” (人工智能安全). The latter is a frequently-used umbrella term covering everything from AI creating social instability, to becoming superintelligent and eradicating humanity. Last year the Cyberspace Administration of China published a safety framework covering every possibility.

Liu is concerned with the ethical problems surrounding AI, such as deepfakes, privacy violations or the opacity of how AI arrives at a decision. AI ethics is an important area of international research, such as over concerns of AI creating racial biases in its outputs through being fed on data solely reflecting a majority and not minorities. Liu seems to lean towards this international definition in parts of his argument: he warns this could deepen social inequality and “trigger a widespread crisis in public trust.”

However, other parts of his definition seem different from the international understanding: Liu considers it unethical for the general public to have a negative view of AI (see below).

He notes:

Vagueness and fragmentation. There is no common definition of what AI ethics are, with different ministries issuing overlapping regulations and covering a wide variety of different areas in AI.

All stick, no carrot. Regulations are weighted towards punishments and prohibitions, with no emphasis on incentives or rewards for institutions to implement ethical standards. Firms treat ethics regulations as merely staying out of trouble, rather than a brand opportunity, so have little incentive to work towards this. Liu notes that beyond leading AI labs, there is very little awareness of ethics compliance among SMEs, with few staff dedicated to it and a mentality that an oversight process will impact business negatively.

Little training. Liu argues engineers working with AI get little systematic ethics training, meaning they often disregard it in their work. He also says that public discourse in China fixates on the downsides of AI (job losses and breaches of data privacy), rather than the positives: environmental protection, poverty alleviation, and care for the elderly. To counter this, Liu advocates for Chinese media to coordinate promotion of positive cases around AI — but this is something they have already been doing for years.

So What? AI safety is a loose term around the world, but China has its own definitions linked to state initiatives. China’s mass media is required by the Party to produce “positive messaging,” hence why it appears to be “unethical” to discuss the social risks of AI, causing social instability through mass panic. An emphasis on compliance can risk Chinese AI labs merely focusing on the bare minimum, sticking to regulatory requirements to keep out of trouble and nothing more. It’s also interesting that the NDRC is criticizing AI safety regulation, as this is largely the purview of another department, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC). The CAC usually takes an “all stick and no carrot” approach to regulation. There could be some interdepartmental rivalries going on here.

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Clouds and Tokens Go Overseas

Alongside a report on private cloud computing within China (see above), the CAICT also released a report on the geopolitical importance of cloud infrastructure build-out. The report notes that “Cloud + AI” has become “the core battleground of global competition in digital technology,” with the US, EU and China each trying to build out their own cloud systems.

The report points out that AI deployment through public cloud software allows smaller companies access to cheap compute to run AI models. AI software deployed on the cloud can also be calibrated for complex local compliance requirements on behalf of a company.

The Asia-Pacific region sees the highest growth and concentration of Chinese cloud servers, with 33% growth in market revenue in 2025. The Middle East came a close second at 30%, led by Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar.

The industry is also planning on expanding domestic compute as a service, offering “tokens” (the standard billing unit for AI compute) internationally. On August 3, a key AI industry group of “leading companies” from the entire AI ecosystem held a seminar to discuss how to expand an international “token as a service”, including compliance issues, setting up demonstrations in free-trade zones, and connecting suppliers to clients in ASEAN and BRICS countries.

So What? Chinese frontier AI models are becoming vast, too vast for most developers to download their weights locally and adapt them to local regulations. The success of Chinese open-weight models could spur increased demand for Chinese cloud service providers as well.

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This is a placeholder for the “Techy Corner” section hed until I find time to think of something I’m actually happy with, sorry about that folks.

DeepSeek Quietly Matches OpenAI

On July 31, DeepSeek launched an updated version of its flagship model that matched the intelligence of OpenAI’s cheapest model, at a fraction of the cost.

DeepSeek-V4-Flash-0731 is being marketed by DeepSeek as the “official release” of the original model, DeepSeek-V4-Flash. In tests run by third-party analysis firm Artificial Analysis, the model was seen to be more efficient, using 12% fewer output tokens when processing tasks. It also performed markedly better on real-world agentic tasks over the original model, giving it “the second-highest open-weights score” after Moonshot’s Kimi K3. Perhaps most significant was pricing.

DeepSeek made these advances in capabilities without raising its prices. While OpenAI cut prices of the smallest version of its latest model, GPT-5.6 Luna, by 80% on July 30, Artificial Analysis noted that DeepSeek’s prices were still 60% lower than OpenAI’s model, while having comparable intelligence.

So What? Chinese AI models have one consistent advantage over US models: cheapness. US models largely provide better quality but at a higher cost. OpenAI is trying to lower these costs to gain more customers. But if DeepSeek’s frontier model offers the same level of performance as OpenAI’s cheapest frontier model, but at 40% of the price and one day after OpenAI did a price cut…no bueno.

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