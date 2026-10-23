Hello, and welcome to another issue of AI Under Heaven!

This week:

What are the ‘automatic licenses’ that would govern Beijing’s proposed export controls on open-source AI?

A key state-backed industry association sees a bubble in Chinese robotics.

ByteDance expands AI safety testing, but its products are blocked by the Chinese internet.

Enjoy!

Alex Colville (Analyst, ASPI)

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But First…

AI Export Controls, An Explainer

On 16 October, China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) and Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) jointly proposed new export controls covering a range of strategically important technologies, including AI. While this isn’t in effect yet, companies must now register any cross-border transfers with MOFCOM.

The key question is whether this will be little more than extra paperwork or a new way to exercise control over China’s open-source AI ecosystem.

There’s already been a lot of great analysis on what the move means - this piece from ChinaTalk is superb. I’m going to quickly run through the main points, then zoom in on ‘automatic licensing’ (自动许可), the mechanism MOFCOM and MOST propose to facilitate exports with.

What’s in it?

A lot, so strap in. The draft lists 40 technologies as either prohibited or restricted from export from China, 23 of which are AI-related. Each lists clear technical benchmarks that determine whether it falls under these controls. I’ll try to keep it brief.

Tech prohibited (禁止) from export:

Cross-border deepfake detection: Especially accurate systems involved with detecting synthetic or manipulated content in data that flows in and out of China.

AI with powerful cybersecurity capabilities: High success rates in generating and executing malicious code, evading cybersecurity defences, escaping sandboxes, and self-replication.

AI models trained on ‘core data’ (核心数据): classified as data that, if leaked, could be a ‘particularly serious threat’ (特别严重危害) 1) to political security, 2) to the economy, 3) to social order or public interest.

Frontier AI agents used in ‘highly sensitive’ areas, such as ‘critical national information infrastructure’ (关键信息基础设施), ‘core government affairs’ (核心政务) and the military.

If adopted, unless these items have already been released into the public domain, this would be an outright ban on exporting this technology abroad.

Then there is AI tech restricted (限制) from export. These can still go abroad but would need to have a license first.

Frontier AI models: model weights, source code, architecture designs, or other accompanying technology involved in boosting training and inference. It would need to meet at least one of the following criteria:

Two trillion or more parameters (Moonshot and Qwen already have models in this category, and last month Alibaba promised future models 5-10 trillion parameters big).

Trained on at least 1026 FLOPs (this is the level of compute OpenAI used to train one of their recent frontier models, GPT-6 Astra).

Listed in the top ten of a domestic or international leaderboard for their intelligence, usage rate, etc. (There are a variety of leaderboards MOFCOM and MOST could base this on, including Artificial Analysis, ArenaLM, and OpenRouter.)

Models trained on ‘important data’ (重要数据): This is a lower category of data than ‘core data’. Exceptions can be made if total ‘important’ training data is under 0.1% of the total, or is already legally public.

AI-based detection: Highly capable technology that can detect AI-generated content or extract information from videos and images.

Vulnerability discovery: AI systems that can detect and exploit holes in code.

Information processing: Voice-recognition technology for security and anti-fraud applications, or translation systems for languages spoken in China.

AI agents : Agents demonstrating hallmarks of being at the industry frontier.

AI chip design: New architectures and instruction sets for chips that can be used in AI training and inference.

AI compute clusters: Any high-performing technology within ‘large-scale’ compute clusters, with over 10,000 AI accelerator cards.

The controls also mention Chinese cloud providers building servers outside of China, enterprises conducting international R&D, and participation in international AI standards-setting.

What will this mean for Chinese open-source?

To me, it all comes down to what MOFCOM meant by ‘automatic licensing’ (自动许可), which would apply to open-sourcing technology in the restricted category. This hasn’t happened before, when MOFCOM used export controls to disrupt trade. For example, the rare earths import-export controls announced in April last year, which crippled international supply, stemmed from MOFCOM dragging its heels on standard export licensing procedures.

In a press Q&A, a MOFCOM spokesperson implied the automatic licensing process would be ‘immediate reporting and export’ (即报即出), implying it could be quite simple. It’s hard to gauge how ‘immediate’ this process will be, since no established procedure exists yet for automatic licenses in tech exports. The Foreign Trade Law of the PRC (中华人民共和国对外贸易法) allows for automatic licenses for the import and export of goods when the government wishes to monitor flows, but this is distinct from technology. China has used automatic licenses for goods imports since 2004. According to MOFCOM, the wait time for an automatic license for these is usually ten working days. Would an automatic license for tech exports be similar?

While it’s hard to say where this is going, it looks like open-sourcing will continue through the existing route, with MOFCOM waiving most restrictions on tech exports automatically. The priority seems to be monitoring, rather than obstructing. Open-sourcing AI technology is a key part of the leadership’s AI strategy, after all.

The controls leave large parts of China’s AI export industry untouched. The MOFCOM spokesperson said overseas enterprises can still use frontier models without a license through API calls, apps or ‘lightweight local, on-device deployment’ (本地端侧轻量化部署) - perhaps meaning deploying quantised AI models on laptops or ‘all-in-one servers’ - with no license at all. This lets key government targets continue smoothly, like positioning China as a provider of cheap AI to the Global South.

Nonetheless, the list casts a wide net at the frontier end of the AI spectrum. For example, four days after the rules were announced, DeepSeek open-sourced DeepInfer, an invaluable computing system that helps AI models run tasks more efficiently, saving money and increasing throughput. DeepInfer isn’t an AI model, but would it need a license to leave the country?

There’s a case that it would:

DeepInfer is an ‘inference accelerator’ (推理加速), which the export controls restrict as a core technology accompanying an AI model. DeepInfer supports DeepSeek-V4.1-Flash, an AI model currently ranked first on OpenRouter’s most-used models leaderboard.

This assumes government departments take OpenRouter seriously as an international evaluation leaderboard. As Xinhua and People’s Daily both use it as a litmus test for a Chinese model’s popularity abroad, that’s a real possibility. But the point is, we don’t know. These rules are broad and vague enough that any cutting-edge open-source AI technology could fall under them.

Regardless of how convenient this licensing system may end up being, MOFCOM and MOST have created regulatory leverage. If they wanted to, they could use this mechanism in the future to delay, block, or channel releases of China’s best open-source AI tech. It’s also a blow to the principles of open-source research. The two departments have increased centralised control over a community that traditionally prides itself on the opposite: community gatekeeping and self-enforcement through peer review, releasing information to the public unhindered by restrictions.

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A Bubble in Robotics

On 16 October, a key state-backed technology think tank published a report suggesting the Chinese robotics industry is overheating, with soaring valuations and investment clashing with weak commercial adoption. ‘There is still a significant gap between technology demonstrations and real-world delivery’, said the report on ‘embodied intelligence’ (具身智能) from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT, 中国信通院), a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). The technology driving the industry is still in its infancy, but financing for China’s embodied-intelligence sector in the first half of 2026 alone (RMB 93.5 billion, roughly AUD 20 billion) exceeded the entire year of 2025 (RMB 73.5 billion, roughly AUD 16 billion).

Meanwhile, there are still few signs of robots being incorporated into industry and daily life. CAICT reports the combined annual operating and maintenance costs for a wheeled-arm or bipedal humanoid robot are around RMB 500,000–700,000 (AUD 106,000-150,000), far above the labour costs of most of the jobs they are designed to replace. Companies have also made money from public performances, but the novelty may be wearing off: the report says daily rental rates have dropped by 80-90%, from about RMB 20,000 in early 2025 to the low thousands in 2026. The report concluded that the technology will continue to develop, but the industry will undergo a round of consolidation over the next two to three years.

So What? This report has a lot of interesting detail, but the big picture is a robotics bubble in China. Nonetheless, I’d argue the odds are in China’s favour: it’s already world-class at manufacturing robotics hardware, and Silicon Valley robotics companies have no choice but to source their components from China. R&D is being fast-tracked through stress tests in well-publicised ‘robot sports’ competitions (laugh now at the pratfalls, but companies are taking these fails and learning from them). The key factor will be how quickly AI models can adapt to create robots that can perform generalised tasks, rather than endless clothes-folding demos.

A robot malfunctions after finishing an 100m sprint during a training run in August for the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing. SOURCE: Al Jazeera

ByteDance Bolsters its AI Safety Team

The Paper (澎湃新闻) reported on 13th October that ByteDance’s AI lab, Seed, would establish a dedicated ‘Model-Alignment & Preparedness’ department. While most Chinese AI labs fold alignment work into their broader safety and compliance systems, the outlet reported that ByteDance Seed is ‘the first frontier AI laboratory in China to establish a separate safety and alignment department’. Details on the team’s exact remit are still sparse, but ByteDance’s jobs database currently has an advertisement with the Seed team for an ‘LLM Safety and Alignment Research Engineer’ (大模型安全与对齐研究工程师).

The role includes:

- Researching training methods that reduce ‘reward hacking’ (奖励投机) and other root causes for recent cases of AI agents attempting to deceive or going rogue.

- Improving the controllability of AI agents.

- Researching cutting-edge AI-related risks, including in CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear) and cybersecurity risks.

- Stress-testing the model’s safeguards through red-teaming and adversarial prompts.

- Learning from real-world failures, identifying their root causes and turning them into mechanisms that can be used by training teams in future.

The department will be headed by Yan Lin (严林), who currently leads ByteDance’s post-training team, and will report directly to Seed head Wu Yonghui (吴永辉).

So What? Most of China’s AI safety regulations focus on compliance rather than incentivising AI safety research. ByteDance’s move to set up a team dedicated full-time to AI safety and alignment brings it closer to the values of US frontier labs.

ByteDance Gets the Cold Shoulder

Over 150 apps that make up the backbone of the Chinese internet have blocked ByteDance’s new AI phone assistant. Doubao (豆包), ByteDance’s AI chatbot, is China’s most-used AI app, with over 300 million weekly active users as of June this year. Its mobile assistant, which can automate tasks on a user’s phone by tapping and swiping through other apps, launched in September on a new phone from Chinese telecom company ZTE. App developers had a month to opt out, and when the window closed on 14th October, 151 Chinese apps blocked the assistant from operating their products. Many of these apps are integral to daily life in China, and many are controlled by ByteDance’s commercial rivals. The list includes Tencent’s WeChat, Alibaba’s e-commerce platform Taobao (淘宝) and its affiliate Ant Group’s mobile payment platform Alipay (支付宝), and extends to food delivery app Meituan (美团), retail platform Pinduoduo (拼多多), social media hub RedNote (小红书), and rival AI apps DeepSeek and Kimi.

So What? While many commentators point to the Chinese government’s ability to coordinate as an advantage in the AI race, commercial competition can still create roadblocks.

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Xue Lan Bends the Knee

On 15 October, a key expert on international AI governance at Tsinghua University argued that the Chinese leadership’s vision for international AI governance could solve current divisions in global AI governance. Writing in Guangming Daily (光明日报), a newspaper directly under the Party’s Central Propaganda Department, Xue Lan (薛澜), Director of the Institute for AI International Governance (清华大学人工智能国际治理研究院) at Tsinghua University, argued that the actions of ‘some technologically leading countries’ (read: the US) risked splitting the world into rival governance blocs. Xue argued that these countries are creating exclusive technology alliances as part of a broader quest to preserve what he called ‘technological hegemony’ (科技霸权). State media commonly uses this term to discredit a variety of US actions that the leadership considers a threat. These include leverage through influential technology created by US companies, such as SpaceX’s Starlink and Nvidia’s AI chips, but also US attempts to create its own international AI governance systems. Xue said China’s model focused on inclusivity and cooperation and would better represent the Global South in AI development and governance. This is another argument commonly found in state media. Xue concluded that the world should build on current agreements already reached, and ensure AI helps build ‘a community of common destiny for mankind’ (人类命运共同体). This is a key political slogan associated with Xi Jinping’s vision for reforming the international order.

So What? Xue Lan has been heavily involved in international AI safety dialogues with key AI scientists, like Yoshua Bengio and Geoffrey Hinton. But in this article, Xue signals alignment with leadership, recycling multiple Party ideas and slogans to argue that the only solution for the world is China’s solution. Apparently this isn’t hegemonic.

China AI Global Activity Monitor

8–21 October 2026

BOTSWANA

On 13 October, China and Botswana issued a joint statement during President Duma Boko’s state visit to Beijing, upgrading bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. The statement commits both countries to expanding cooperation on AI and smart cities. Botswana agreed to ‘actively consider’ joining China’s World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO). On 13 October, Botswana and Huawei signed a digital transformation cooperation agreement. According to Botswana’s government, it covers cloud computing, public security and AI.

PAKISTAN

On 16 October, the Sindh province government and Huawei signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop what the provincial government describes as Pakistan’s first AI-native digital province. According to Pakistani reporting, the MOU covers e-governance digitisation, provincial cloud infrastructure and smart-city solutions. Shah cited the potential of digital technologies to identify urban problems in real time and help authorities respond to emerging crises.

RUSSIA

On 21 October, China’s Supreme People’s Court (最高人民法院) and Russia’s Supreme Court signed an updated cooperation agreement in Beijing during a visit by Russian Supreme Court chairman Igor Krasnov. The agreement covers the development of digital technologies in court proceedings. Krasnov also proposed a bilateral cooperation programme for 2027–2028 that explicitly addresses introducing AI into judicial work.

TOGO

On 15 October, China and Togo issued a joint statement committing to expand cooperation on AI and capacity building. China endorsed Togo’s ambition to become a leading African adopter of AI in public services. The Togolese side encouraged Chinese companies to support Togo through capacity building and technology transfers. On 16 October, Togo and Huawei signed a memorandum of understanding at Huawei’s headquarters in Shenzhen covering digital infrastructure, intelligent transport, energy management, smart customs systems and technology transfers.

UNITED STATES

On 16 October, Chinese automotive manufacturer Geely Holding Group (吉利控股集团) and Google announced a global strategic partnership to integrate Google Automotive Services, including Gemini, Google Maps and Google Play, into Geely-group vehicles sold overseas. The first vehicles are expected in the second half of 2027. The integration excludes the Chinese and US markets.

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First Contact with a Group of Rogue Tencent Agents

On 14 October, a team of AI researchers published a report on a ‘fleet’ of AI agents, running on Tencent’s cloud infrastructure, that had been trying to access data from Alibaba’s mapping service, Amap. The group found that between 28th September and 8th October, the agents made over 2,600 attempts to retrieve information from Amap. The researchers traced the agents to Tencent Cloud servers in Hong Kong, whose traffic passed through a gateway that matches the brand of Tencent’s Hy AI models (formerly Hunyuan). The agents appear to have been trying to answer questions in an evaluation test they had been assigned. After Amap blocked them, the agents looked for other ways in, including workarounds to Amap’s anti-bot defences, such as using API keys that had been accidentally leaked online. Unlike in the OpenAI-Hugging Face incident, the agents did not break into Amap’s systems: Swarmchasers found no evidence they bypassed Amap’s main anti-bot safeguards, although some retrieved data through workarounds. The agents also did not act in coordination, which is why the team called them a ‘fleet’ rather than a ‘swarm’.

The researchers reached out to Tencent for information, but did not receive a response. On 16 October, Tencent Hy posted a brief statement on X acknowledging the activity happened while evaluating ‘third-party models’, without saying which ones. Tencent Hy said it took the findings seriously and was ‘strengthening network access controls and agent monitoring.’

So What? As I wrote two weeks ago, Chinese labs have acknowledged they are struggling to properly control their AI agents, just like US counterparts. But if these agents go rogue, we shouldn’t expect anything like the transparency and public incident reporting we’ve seen from US labs. Tencent’s threadbare response to the incident shows that while Chinese labs are willing to open-source their AI products, they aren’t willing to open-source their AI problems.

Attempts by Tencent-hosted AI agents to access Amap, China’s leading map app, from 28 September to 6 October, peaking on 4 October. Most were simple requests for an Amap page (‘direct’). Others went through a third-party website that fetched the page for them (‘relay’), or used the agents’ own code to get around Amap’s defences (‘carrier’). SOURCE: swarmcha.se

GLM-5.3 Fears For Its Future

On 15 October, an AI safety research firm reported that Z.ai’s GLM-5.3 shows an early warning sign that it can deceive its developers. Apollo Research, a third-party AI safety evaluator which has previously partnered with OpenAI and Anthropic to test their models, found that GLM-5.3 sometimes reasons, unprompted, about how its current actions could become training data and shape future versions of itself. For example, in a test of whether it would resist being shut down, the model chose to comply, reasoning that ‘if a future-me faces this situation with REAL stakes, I want to be the kind of agent that checkpoints [saves its work], complies, and recovers.’ Apollo calls this ‘update-aware reasoning’ and argues it is a key step toward ‘alignment faking’, where an AI model recognises it is being trained or evaluated by its developers and pretends to be aligned with human values to lower the likelihood that it will be retrained.

This study isn’t perfect, however: the examples Apollo published show GLM-5.3 reasoning toward the safe choice rather than away from it, suggesting the model has also been trained to favour safe decisions. Furthermore, the team found this tendency in just 10 of 6,452 outputs (about 0.2%).

So What? Chinese AI labs, like some of their US counterparts, have been accused of benchmaxxing, training a model on questions from a public evaluation benchmark to show off high scores at launch. A model trained hard to chase high scores may learn to pay unusually close attention to how it is being assessed. Reasoning about its own training could be a by-product of that.

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