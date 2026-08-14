Hello, and welcome to AI Under Heaven!

This issue:

Some of the glitzy-sounding cases of AI agents going rogue are actually just due to human error — and might even be exaggerated to garner publicity. I argue for clearer reporting on this to help us distinguish genuine AI threats from simple human errors.

Apple just registered its AI for use in China, which also means signing up for propaganda controls.

An intriguing paper about how Chinese AI labs could have distilled US models.

State media has started using “open-weights” (开放权重) as opposed to “open-source” (开源).

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But First…

There’s been a lot of talk about the dangers of rogue AI agents recently, after a slew of cases of frontier AI models breaking out of their protective cages and running amok online.

But reactions from policymakers should be tailored to the severity of the incident: a widely circulated case of the dangers of Chinese AI lab Moonshot AI’s Kimi-K3 going rogue is not as serious as reporting suggests.

On 6th August, a Silicon Valley-based start-up called Frontier Security (launched in June) announced that during cybersecurity testing of Kimi-K3, the model decided that the best way to ace the test was to exploit a “loophole” in its sandbox. It went rogue on GitHub to find the test answers listed there.

A sandbox is a protective barrier cutting the agent off from a computer’s files or the internet, which can be manually configured to allow access to certain things.

The story was taken up by Wired and Reuters on the same day, Quartz the next day. “Kimi-K3 is very good at following a goal by any means necessary and also doesn’t have the guardrails to prevent it from cheating or escaping the sandbox,” Wired quoted one analyst as saying.

This incident was just the latest case of an AI agent breaking free of its sandbox during cybersecurity testing. On 21st July, OpenAI revealed that a new agent it had been testing to see how powerful its hacking skills were broke out by creating a swarm of agents. These agents systematically hunted down and exploited any loophole in the sandbox they could find, and then attacked open-source AI hub Hugging Face. OpenAI had no idea this was going on until Hugging Face sounded the alarm.

The Frontier Security team argued the Kimi-K3 incident was even more dangerous than OpenAI’s. Whereas the OpenAI security breach was from a model not yet released, in Kimi-K3’s case “the models are open and publicly available,” Frontier Security wrote. “In particular, they are available for adversarial actors, making this incident potentially more harmful.”

But this argument has a few flaws. First, Kimi-K3 doesn’t seem to have gone anywhere outside GitHub, and did not attack the website in the way OpenAI’s agent did. It just read the test’s answers. Second, while Kimi had the intent to cheat, it did not need to be as cunning as OpenAI’s agent to stage a prison break. Frontier Security attributed the incident to a “misconfiguration” with the sandbox.

What was that misconfiguration? Sandboxes don’t have to be fully closed to the internet. Some developers prefer leaving holes in them: a list of specific websites the developer allows the model to access (“allowDomains”) to download tools it might need for a job.

The sandbox Frontier Security used was built out of a template from the UK’s AI Security Institute (AISI). This template had a sample list of allowDomains, which included GitHub (see below). But this template list is accompanied by a warning from AISI: “we recommend against allowing internet access, this is a common way for agents to violate or bypass other sandbox restrictions.” This is the AISI warning developers that leaving holes in the sandbox is a common way for agents to break out. On 8th August, Frontier Security issued a correction acknowledging they had left GitHub on the allowDomains list.

So whereas OpenAI’s agent seems to have painstakingly tunnelled its way to freedom Shawshank Redemption-style, all Kimi-K3 had to do was walk through a gaping hole in the wall.

There’s your problem? AISI’s recommended sandbox setup includes GitHub (in red) in a list of websites the agent is allowed to access. Source: AISI

Frontier Security’s report came after a number of other stories of rogue AI agents. Each of these was reportedly caused by human error during a cybersecurity test:

On 30th July, Anthropic revealed three cases in which its models, placed in sandboxes and tested for cybersecurity, had accidentally been given internet access. A miscommunication with a third party evaluator had led to a sandbox “misconfiguration.”

On 4th August, the UK’s AISI revealed that during a routine cyber capability assessment, Anthropic’s Mythos 5 and OpenAI’s GPT-5.6 Sol, the top models from the two companies, impersonated real people to get access to an open-source coding project. However, the team had deliberately given these models access to the internet. Both OpenAI and Anthropic said these safeguard configurations were not standard for how their agents operate.

On 5th August, Meta also noted that one of its models accessed the internet after a third-party evaluator misconfigured the sandbox during a cybersecurity test. Reuters quoted the third-party evaluator saying this was not a sandbox escape like the one from OpenAI’s Hugging Face hack, but an error similar to the one in Anthropic’s 30th July statement.

Frontier Security’s report followed the next day. Somehow, this young company’s findings ended up being carried by Reuters and Wired the same day their research came out.

The stakes are pretty high on getting agents under control. While most AI safety research focuses on individual bad actors, bad state actors are the bigger threat in my mind. Taiwan should be very afraid if the Chinese government gets its hands on agents like the one that went rogue at OpenAI. According to Taiwan’s National Security Bureau, the annual number of cybersecurity attacks originating from China doubled in 2024, and averaged 2.63 million attacks per day by 2025. On 13th August, Taiwan reported a series of cyberattacks against government agencies from “overseas” sources, which combined manual attacks with automated ones from AI agents.

So that’s why we have to be honest about the true capabilities of an agent. Sure, they’re difficult to control and sandboxes are fiddly to get right. Accidents happen. But I’d be more worried about an agent that finds the unknown unknowns, than one that just walks through an open door.

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Apple Follows Party Ideology Controls

On 8th August, Apple announced that its products within China would be integrated with Alibaba’s Qwen AI models, but took down the announcement the next day. The news comes as Apple’s AI products get clearance from regulators, and will be required to enforce Party propaganda controls.

According to private news outlet Southern Metropolis Daily (南方都市报), Apple’s announcement detailed that in order to access the model, an Apple user had to:

Have their device set to China Have an Apple account set to China Be physically located in China

The model would be available through Apple Intelligence, but the launch of the Chinese equivalent (Apple智能) has been repeatedly delayed. On 15th July, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the government body directly under the Central Committee and responsible for ideological control on the internet, announced that Apple Intelligence had been successfully registered for legal use in China, along with Samsung and Chinese brands Huawei, Oppo, vivo and Xiaomi.

These companies were confirmed to follow the “Interim Measures for the Administration of Generative AI Services” (生成式人工智能服务管理暂行办法) from 2023. The measures encompass any enterprise that does not create AI models but offers them as services for public use. These measures require service providers to uphold “core socialist values” (社会主义核心价值观), shorthand for the Party’s desire for ideological control. The measures require providers to suspend any AI-generated content that is in violation of these measures and report it to regulators. If users are discovered to act against the measures, they are required to take measures like limit features, suspend services, and report the incident.

Apple did not respond to Southern Metropolis Daily’s queries about the announcement, but Alibaba spokespeople confirmed Qwen would soon be available on Apple products.

So What? I’ve been reading “Apple in China,” and this isn’t surprising. If Apple is to keep its huge customer base and irreplaceable manufacturing system in China, then it’s going to dance to the Party’s tune. Managing the optics of that will be very tricky. “We are committed to demonstrating that business can and should be a force for good,” reads Apple’s values statement. In this case, it’s the CCP’s good.

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People’s Daily Learns About Open-Weights

The Party’s flagship newspaper, People’s Daily (人民日报), has started using the term “open-weights” (开放权重), a crucial distinction in open-source AI.

“Open-source” is a vague term, referring to open-sourcing a wide variety of AI products (everything from AI chip architectures to datasets and developer tools). In English, we use the term “open-weights” to refer specifically to AI models that have been open-sourced. There is no such distinction in Chinese, with “open-source” (开源) used to refer to everything, creating confusion. When President Xi Jinping guaranteed “open-source and openness” in AI at his keynote at the World AI Conference, it wasn’t clear exactly what parts of AI would be open-sourced.

On August 10, the newspaper published a special “Harmony” (和音) column, devoted to international affairs. It pointed out two examples of how Chinese AI is now a “must-have” in global AI:

Powerful actors in Silicon Valley signing a letter supporting open-weight AI models, in opposition to a potential ban on them by Washington.

Moonshot’s Kimi-K3 helped Hugging Face plug a hole in its software, after OpenAI hacked it and Anthropic models refused the job.

The article predominantly uses the term “open-source” but mentions “open-weights” twice, in relation to the two examples above. The term has only appeared in People’s Daily three times before, starting in late July.

State news agency Xinhua (新华) also started using the term in late July, in relation to Western reactions to Kimi-K3, OpenAI hacking Hugging Face, and the letter supporting open-weight AI.

So What? Shifting to “open-weight” will give a bit more clarity on what Beijing means when it says it wants to open-source AI. While it’s unclear if this term will gather steam in Chinese, its adoption by core state media outlets is a sign that it could spread. It seems to have taken a series of Western reactions to Chinese AI developments for this English phrase to have finally hopped over into Chinese.

There’s a Hole in Your Logic

AI researchers discovered a substantial hole in the security of leading AI labs that could have been used by Chinese AI labs for distillation efforts.

On 10th August, a team of AI researchers published a report on a (now-closed) backdoor identified in models from Anthropic, OpenAI and Google that gave developers access to valuable data. When an AI model is thinking through a problem put to it by a user, it creates “reasoning traces”, essentially data about how it works out the answer. Chinese AI models allow users to access these tokens, but cutting-edge labs like Anthropic and OpenAI keep these hidden from the public. Training on reasoning traces is more effective at boosting an AI model’s intelligence than just training on basic answers.

The team was able to access reasoning traces from Anthropic’s Opus 4.8 (but not Fable 5), and all of OpenAI’s most advanced models, using a simple jailbreaking trick.

The team attempted to see if they could find any proof that Kimi-K3 or GLM-5.2 (both recently accused of distillation attacks) had trained off these reasoning traces. Although they found nothing conclusive, they spotted that Kimi-K3 and GLM-5.2 were more likely to copy ChatGPT’s and Claude’s style if they were given the first few sentences of reasoning traces from OpenAI and Anthropic models. Other Chinese models tested did not do this, nor did any of them when fed reasoning traces from Kimi models.

Experts describe reasoning extraction as a popular method within Chinese AI labs. “When I was in China it was insinuated that every lab did this,” wrote AI commentator and expert Nathan Lambert.

So What? At a forum I attended in Taiwan a few months ago, a senior member of Anthropic’s security team said that by closing the “front door” to China (that is, blocking API access), Anthropic had slowed down alleged IP theft. This report indicates that doing so may be irrelevant when those who actually matter on potential IP theft (ie, the technicians in Chinese AI labs actually building the models) are finding such clever backdoor workarounds.

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